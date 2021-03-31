Can't connect right now! retry
pakistan
Wednesday Mar 31 2021
By
Web Desk

PM Imran Khan shares work photos after 'recovering' from coronavirus

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Mar 31, 2021

Photo showing Prime Minister Imran Khan sitting on a chair in his home office in Bani Gala.

Prime Minister Imran Khan on Wednesday shared photos of him working at his home office in Bani Gala, a day after the government had announced that the premier had  "recovered completely" from coronavirus.

The premier had tested positive for the virus on March 20, however, he started his official duties yesterday without getting a second test, with PM's aide Shahbaz Gill saying a coronavirus patient "does not need to get tested three days after their symptoms subside".

The premier shared two photos on Instagram under his "About Today" series, where he can be seen reading a document and walking, along with some officials.

Related items

The prime minister keeps an active social media presence and often shares photos — relating to his political and personal life.

More From Pakistan:

Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan

Cambridge notifies exam dates for A level, O level students in Pakistan
Sindh minister said judge will be targeted with rocket launcher: SHC judge

Sindh minister said judge will be targeted with rocket launcher: SHC judge

Sindh govt bans wedding functions from April 6 to curb coronavirus cases

Sindh govt bans wedding functions from April 6 to curb coronavirus cases
PMC announces last date for submission of list for students on quota seats

PMC announces last date for submission of list for students on quota seats
Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country

Karachi temperature crosses 41°C as heatwave hits country
Shaukat Tareen likely to be made PM Imran Khan's aide on finance: sources

Shaukat Tareen likely to be made PM Imran Khan's aide on finance: sources
UK High Court permits Broadsheet to serve freezing orders inside Pakistan

UK High Court permits Broadsheet to serve freezing orders inside Pakistan
PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar says party should not have sought BAP's votes for Gillani

PPP's Mustafa Nawaz Khokhar says party should not have sought BAP's votes for Gillani
PM Imran Khan rejects Sindh govt's 'complete lockdown' suggestion

PM Imran Khan rejects Sindh govt's 'complete lockdown' suggestion
Punjab govt exploring new ways to keep schools open amid coronavirus lockdown

Punjab govt exploring new ways to keep schools open amid coronavirus lockdown
Abbasi, Haideri refuse to accept Gillani as Senate's Leader of Opposition

Abbasi, Haideri refuse to accept Gillani as Senate's Leader of Opposition
10 tolas of gold recovered from Peshawar airport's toilet

10 tolas of gold recovered from Peshawar airport's toilet

Latest

view all