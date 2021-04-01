Can't connect right now! retry
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Idris Elba defends Meghan Markle after Oprah interview debacle

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Hollywood celebrity Idris Elba joined the list of stars fiercely defending Meghan Markle and Prince Harry after their controversial interview with Oprah Winfrey caught them flak.

Elba, said to be a close friend of the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, shared his thoughts about the explosive tell-all that sent shockwaves down at Buckingham Palace.

Chatting with Entertainment Tonight, the Luther star said: “I will say that everyone has to have their opportunity to speak up about what they feel, you cannot take someone’s voice away, that’s what we have to communicate.”

This comes not long after Meghan’s former Suits costar DB Woodside also defended her, saying the feud between Meghan and the Firm over the Oprah interview is “very upsetting.”

“And just to be direct, it’s [expletive],” he added, while terming Meghan “strong and resilient.” 

