Chrissy Teigen craves to be a mother again after tragic baby loss

Chrissy Teigen revealed she and John Legend are talking about having another baby in the future

Chrissy Teigen is in high hopes of expanding her family after the tragic loss of baby Jack.



Teigen, who was all set to welcome her third baby with John Legend, suffered a miscarriage due to various complications.

The Cravings author revealed she and John are talking about having another baby in the future, either by IVF or adoption.

“I can’t imagine a life without [my children] – I just cannot…And I can’t imagine a life without more, honestly, so we’ll see!” Teigen said in an interview to PEOPLE.

After the miscarriage, Teigen said the family was reeling in pain as that was the only embryo they had left.

Talking about how they bid adieu to the little one, the model said, “We have this new home that we’re building and this tree being planted inside the home, which is very relatable, yes, everyone has an indoor tree.

“The whole reason that I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves on this tree and always be a part of us. He wasn’t just a moment in time. He was real and he was real to us and we loved him," Teigen added.

Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.