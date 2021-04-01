Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Chrissy Teigen craves to be a mother again after tragic baby loss

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Chrissy Teigen revealed she and John Legend are talking about having another baby in the future

Chrissy Teigen is in high hopes of expanding her family after the tragic loss of baby Jack.

Teigen, who was all set to welcome her third baby with John Legend, suffered a miscarriage due to various complications. 

The Cravings author revealed she and John are talking about having another baby in the future, either by IVF or adoption.

“I can’t imagine a life without [my children] – I just cannot…And I can’t imagine a life without more, honestly, so we’ll see!” Teigen said in an interview to PEOPLE

After the miscarriage, Teigen said the family was reeling in pain as that was the only embryo they had left.

Talking about how they bid adieu to the little one, the model said, “We have this new home that we’re building and this tree being planted inside the home, which is very relatable, yes, everyone has an indoor tree.

“The whole reason that I wanted it was so Jack’s ashes could be in that soil and he could be with us all the time and grow through the beautiful leaves on this tree and always be a part of us. He wasn’t just a moment in time. He was real and he was real to us and we loved him," Teigen added. 

Teigen and Legend are parents to daughter Luna, 4, and son Miles, 2.

More From Entertainment:

Meghan Markle 'likely' to launch US presidency bid: report

Meghan Markle 'likely' to launch US presidency bid: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour WHM by surprising a teenage student

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour WHM by surprising a teenage student
Man breaks into Niall Horan’s £5million home twice

Man breaks into Niall Horan’s £5million home twice
Idris Elba defends Meghan Markle after Oprah interview debacle

Idris Elba defends Meghan Markle after Oprah interview debacle
Hailey Bieber gets candid about sudden Twitter exit: 'It's toxic'

Hailey Bieber gets candid about sudden Twitter exit: 'It's toxic'
Dua Lipa, Celeste, Arlo Park lead Brit Awards 2021 nominations

Dua Lipa, Celeste, Arlo Park lead Brit Awards 2021 nominations
Kendall Jenner beefs up her security following string of scary incidents

Kendall Jenner beefs up her security following string of scary incidents
Vanessa Bryant sheds happy tears as daughter makes her proud

Vanessa Bryant sheds happy tears as daughter makes her proud
Prince Harry believes relocating to US 'is the best decision'

Prince Harry believes relocating to US 'is the best decision'
Sharon Stone discloses special bond with Britney Spears

Sharon Stone discloses special bond with Britney Spears

Zac Efron enjoys loved-up moments with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in a scenic valley

Zac Efron enjoys loved-up moments with girlfriend Vanessa Valladares in a scenic valley
Hailey Bieber's matching tattoo describes how much she loves her husband Justin Bieber

Hailey Bieber's matching tattoo describes how much she loves her husband Justin Bieber

Latest

view all