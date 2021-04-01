Britney Spears’ father wants her to foot the bill of their court war

Pop icon Britney Spears’s dad Jamie Spears is looking to get money out of his daughter's estate for the financial strain that their legal battle has cost him.



Page Six obtained documents which claimed that the Toxic singer’s father filed legal papers to have her pay $3million in legal fee, out of which he would pay $2million to his lawyers.

An insider close to the singer told the outlet: “If approved by the judge, this money would come from Britney’s estate, meaning she essentially would be paying her own father’s lawyers to fight her in court.”

The musician's father is seeking the $3million for services rendered between November 2019 and February 2021.

“Britney’s inner circle feels it is an exorbitant amount of money to ask for, especially from someone who is not working at the moment and has stated that she has no plans to resume her career under her father’s control,” the insider further revealed.

Jamie said in his petition that he should be paid $16,000 per month for taking on the role of co-conservator for the singer’s estate, along with $2,000 monthly for his office space.

He also claimed that his lawyers at Freeman, Freeman & Smiley LLP and Holland & Knight are paid $574,625 and $893,751, respectively.