Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Thursday Apr 01 2021
By
Web Desk

Britney Spears’ father wants her to foot the bill of their court war

By
Web Desk

Thursday Apr 01, 2021

Pop icon Britney Spears’s dad Jamie Spears is looking to get money out of his daughter's estate for the financial strain that their legal battle has cost him. 

Page Six obtained documents which claimed that the Toxic singer’s father filed legal papers to have her pay $3million in legal fee, out of which he would pay $2million to his lawyers.

An insider close to the singer told the outlet: “If approved by the judge, this money would come from Britney’s estate, meaning she essentially would be paying her own father’s lawyers to fight her in court.”

The musician's father is seeking the $3million for services rendered between November 2019 and February 2021.

“Britney’s inner circle feels it is an exorbitant amount of money to ask for, especially from someone who is not working at the moment and has stated that she has no plans to resume her career under her father’s control,” the insider further revealed.

Jamie said in his petition that he should be paid $16,000 per month for taking on the role of co-conservator for the singer’s estate, along with $2,000 monthly for his office space.

He also claimed that his lawyers at Freeman, Freeman & Smiley LLP and Holland & Knight are paid $574,625 and $893,751, respectively. 

More From Entertainment:

Princess Margaret was Queen Elizabeth's rock, says royal biographer

Princess Margaret was Queen Elizabeth's rock, says royal biographer
Ryan Coogler touches upon shooting 'Black Panther' sequel sans Chadwick Boseman

Ryan Coogler touches upon shooting 'Black Panther' sequel sans Chadwick Boseman
Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus spark romance buzz after recording song together

Demi Lovato, Noah Cyrus spark romance buzz after recording song together

Katy Perry steps out in Montecito with Daisy Dove Bloom in toe

Katy Perry steps out in Montecito with Daisy Dove Bloom in toe
Demi Lovato recreates 2018 overdose in pictures on ‘Dancing With The Devil’

Demi Lovato recreates 2018 overdose in pictures on ‘Dancing With The Devil’
Blake Lively gushes over her ‘heroic’ nurse as she receives COVID-19 vaccine

Blake Lively gushes over her ‘heroic’ nurse as she receives COVID-19 vaccine
‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler reveals why he rejected Oscars membership

‘Black Panther’ director Ryan Coogler reveals why he rejected Oscars membership
Chrissy Teigen craves to be a mother again after tragic baby loss

Chrissy Teigen craves to be a mother again after tragic baby loss

Meghan Markle's former partner defends her amidst Palace's probe against her

Meghan Markle's former partner defends her amidst Palace's probe against her
Meghan Markle 'likely' to launch US presidency bid: report

Meghan Markle 'likely' to launch US presidency bid: report

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour WHM by surprising a teenage student

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle honour WHM by surprising a teenage student
Man breaks into Niall Horan’s £5million home twice

Man breaks into Niall Horan’s £5million home twice

Latest

view all