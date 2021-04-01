CBS issues verdict over ‘Young Sheldon'

CBS has finally issued its official verdict over the future of Young Sheldon and has decided to renew its production for the next three years.

The announcement was made via a press release by Kelly Kahl, President, CBS Entertainment.

He claimed, “Under Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s deft leadership, this superb cast and gifted writers have truly brought these wonderful characters to life.”

"'Young Sheldon' dominates the broadcast comedy landscape by over +2.5 million viewers and is the lynchpin of CBS’ top-rated Thursday comedy lineup.”



“The humor, warmth and heart exuded by the Cooper family is an undeniable hook for the millions of fans who tune in each week. We’re excited to see what the next three seasons have in store for a slightly older Sheldon and all the Coopers.”



