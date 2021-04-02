Daniel Craig gets another big deal - two Knives Out sequels

James Bond franchise star Daniel Craig is all set to star in two sequels to the 2019 “Knives Out” crime caper in one of the biggest movie deals Netflix has made so far.

The 53-year-old English actor has drawn a close to his James Bond role after performing in his last 007 British agent movie “No Time To Die.” However, the actor has found another big bargain.

The Knives Out sequels will reunite Craig with director Rian Johnson.

The streaming service said Thursday that it had bought the rights to two follow-up films of “Knives Out” by paying between $400 million and $450 million, according to a celebrity magazine Variety. The multi-million dollar deal has made it one of the biggest movie deals that the streamer has ever ventured.

However, the streaming service did not comment on the details of the deal. It said, however, that some media reports were inaccurate.

Daniel Craig will play a private detective Benoit Blanc in the Agatha Christie-style murder mystery. Apart from Craig, cast members include Jamie Lee Curtis, Chris Evans, Don Johnson, Ana de Armas and Christopher Plummer.

With a modest budget of $40 million, the Lionsgate film minted $311 million at the global box office.

Daniel Craig’s last of five outings “No Time To Die”, is scheduled to arrive in movie theatres in October.