Friday Apr 02 2021
Salma Hayek spotted on House of Gucci set

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Mexican-American actress Salma Hayek was spotted on the set of Lady Gaga-starrer “House of Gucci” as the actress has started taking part in the filming of the biographical crime movie.

The 54-year-old actress will be seen in the movie playing jailed clairvoyant Pina Auriemma- a friend of 'black widow' Patrizia Reggiani played by American singer Lady Gaga.

The 35-year-old singer is in the lead role opposite Oscar-nominated actor Adam Driver who pays Maurizio Gucci. Patrizia was sentenced to 25 years in prison for killing her former husband.

As the Desperado star appeared on the set of the most-anticipated film the first time, she was wearing a bold logo statement brown Gucci tracksuit. She perfected the ensemble with sunglasses.

Laid-back Salma Hayek paired her suit with black boots and a simple black T-shirt as well as a long necklace.

The Frida actress was seen carrying a paper bag while strolling. She was then spotted in her car while speaking on phone. She seems fully cognizant of coronavirus SOPs as she wore a face mask while leaving the spot. 

Salma Hayek had her brunette locks pinned back into a beautiful bun.

