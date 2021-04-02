Queen Elizabeth receives second COVID-19 jab before maskless appearance

Queen Elizabeth is completely vaccinated against the virus

Queen Elizabeth received her second dose of the coronavirus vaccine before appearing in public without a mask.



The 94-year-old monarch is completely vaccinated against the virus before her first public outing of the year on Wednesday, reports confirmed.

In her outing, the Queen was seen without a face cover to mark the Centenary of the Royal Australian Air Force at the CWGC Air Forces Memorial in Surrey, a short drive from Windsor Castle.

In January, Buckingham Palace announced both Queen Elizabeth and Prince Philip have received the first dose of COVID-19 vaccine.

At the time, they said they would not be making any additional announcements regarding their second shot.

During an online appearance in February, the Queen talked about getting her vaccine.

"It was very quick, and I've had lots of letters from people who have been surprised by how easy it was to get the vaccine," she said in the call with health leaders from the four nations that make up the UK. "And the jab — it didn't hurt at all."