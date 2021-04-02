Can't connect right now! retry
Pak vs SA: Green shirts take on Proteas in first ODI

By
Sports Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Pakistan squad before a training session in South Africa. Photo PCB
  • First match of three-match ODI series between Pakistan and South Africa will be played today at SuperSport Park, Centurion.
  • South Africa will be hoping to put their recent series loss behind them where Pakistan won both the Test and T20I series.
  • Babar Azam will be eyeing Hashim Amla's record of the fastest to complete 13 ODI tons (83 innings).

KARACHI: Pakistan will be emulating the power-hitting prowess of leading teams while going into the One-Day series against South Africa from today.

The green shirts will play a three-match ODI series against the Proteas, with the first match being played today at SuperSport Park, Centurion. The match will start at 1pm.

Pakistan captain Babar Azam, in a virtual press conference ahead of the opening match, said that his team would be targeting requirements of modern-day cricket in the run-up to the World Cup 2023.

“If one of top-order batsmen stays till the end, it becomes easier to achieve a big target. I have complete faith in my bowling line-up that is capable of restricting the best batsmen to a low total. Shaheen, Hasnain, Harris, and Hasan all have the ability to take wickets,” he added

For the Men in Green, this series will be an opportunity to showcase their capacity in the ODI format, they have played only five ODIs since the 2019 World Cup but will be hoping to replicate their Test and T20I form in ODIs.

Babar Azam will be eyeing Hashim Amla's record of the fastest to complete 13 ODI tons (83 innings), he is currently sitting on 12 centuries in 75 innings.

With the new skipper, South Africa will be hoping to put their recent series loss behind them where Pakistan won both the Test and T20I series when the two sides faced each other over a month ago.

The Proteas side will be led by newly-appointed captain Temba Bavuma. He has only featured in six ODIs for South Africa and will be replacing Quinton de Kock. Aiden Markram and Wiaan Mulder return to the ODI side after being on the sidelines due to injuries.

Former skipper Faf du Plessis was left out of both the Proteas’ ODI and T20I squads. His exclusion comes as a shock after he indicated a willingness to continue to represent South Africa in white-ball cricket.

South Africa vs Pakistan in ODIs

The last time both sides faced each other in ODIs was when they met in the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup group stages in 2019. In that match, Pakistan set a total of 308 riding on the contributions of Haris Sohail (89) and Babar Azam (69).

South Africa fell short in the chase after Shadab Khan and Wahab Riaz both picked up three wickets each and Pakistan went on to win the match by 49 runs.

