Friday Apr 02 2021
Demi Lovato relives 2018 overdose in ‘Dancing with the Devil’ MV

Friday Apr 02, 2021

As part of her homage to life, Demi Lovato went all out in recreating a detailed account of her 2018 overdose in her new Dancing with the Devil music video (MV).

The video “contains content depicting addiction, drug use, trauma” and abuse and starts off by showcasing the parallels between her alcoholic party stage and her final destination at the hospital.

It was even accompanied by a number of haunting lyrics that detailed her overdose, "I was dancing with the devil / Out of control / Almost made it to heaven / It was closer than you know / Playing with the enemy / Gambling with my soul / It's so hard to say no / When you're dancing with the devil." 

