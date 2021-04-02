Can't connect right now! retry
Friday Apr 02 2021
Katrina Kaif wishes Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday

Friday Apr 02, 2021

Bollywood diva Katrina Kaif has extended love and sweet wishes to co-star Ajay Devgn on his 52nd birthday.

The Sooryavanshi actress turned to Instagram and shared a throwback photo of Ajay on her Story with birthday wishes.

Tagging Ajay, Katrina wrote, “Happiest birthday to the most amazing person @ajaydevgn”.

On the work front, Katrina Kaif and Ajay Devgn will next be seen together in Rohit Shetty’s cop film Sooryavanshi.

Ajay will make his cameo appearance to reprise his role of Singham in Sooryavanshi.

