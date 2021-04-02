Can't connect right now! retry
Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladares quits job to travel with him

Zac Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladeres reportedly quit her job just to be able to travel with him

Zac Efron is a lucky man who has his ladylove jumping across oceans just to be with him. 

According to media reports, Efron's girlfriend Vanessa Valladeres reportedly quit her job just to be able to travel with him. 

As per an E!News source, “He's very happy being with Vanessa and living in Australia. It's changed his life for the better.”

"They started dating in July and have been together since. They love to travel locally and are very adventurous. They love skiing, surfing and hanging out with both his and her friends," the insider said.

"They spend a lot of time outdoors just chilling. She quit her job so she can have the flexibility to travel with him. They are on the same page with that and it's working out for them," he added. 

Efron's relationship with Valladeres moved quite fast. One month into dating, and they already moved in together. 

A source told People in October 2020 that “their relationship is very serious. Vanessa lives with Zac in Byron Bay.”

