Coronavirus: Former Indian captain Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised

Friday Apr 02, 2021

A file photo of Sachin Tendulkar addressing a press conference. Photo: AFP

  • India's Sachin Tendulkar hospitalised a week after contracting COVID-19.
  • As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised, Tendulkar wrote on Twitter.
  • He was earlier quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

MUMBAI: India batting great Sachin Tendulkar said on Friday he has been admitted to hospital as a precautionary measure after contracting the novel coronavirus last week.

Tendulkar, who will turn 48 later this month, was previously quarantining at home after testing positive following mild symptoms.

“As a matter of abundant precaution under medical advice, I have been hospitalised,” he said on Twitter. “I hope to be back home in a few days. Take care and stay safe everyone.”

Former India captain Tendulkar retired from the professional game in 2013 after notching a still unmatched 100 international centuries in a prolific 24-year career.

He lives in Mumbai, the capital of the Western Indian state of Maharashtra which has been the hardest hit by a resurgence in COVID-19 cases.

Maharashtra had as many as 43,183 new cases on Friday with the country’s financial hub Mumbai reporting 8,646 of them - both a record for single day infections.

Earlier in the day, India reported 81,466 new COVID-19 infections, the highest daily number in six months, as several states were hit by a second wave of the coronavirus.

