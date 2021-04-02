Defiant Piers Morgan to discuss Meghan Markle in latest interview

British TV show host Piers Morgan who was recently fired from ITV over his attacks on Meghan Markle would sit for his first interview since he lost his job as the host of the Good Morning Britain.

The 52-year-old would appear on "Tucker Carlson on Today" on Fox Nation to discuss his unceremonious departure from his show.

The interview will be aired on Monday, April 5. While teasing the interview in a video clip, Fox Nation host confirmed the news.

He said, "So, Piers Morgan was banished from television for asking a simple question: how is it that the most privileged people in our society get away with posing as the most oppressed?

The anchor added, "And for asking that, of course they crushed him, they took his job away. On Monday we will speak to Piers Morgan for his first on camera interview since he was cancelled."