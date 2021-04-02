Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Friday Apr 02 2021
By
Web Desk

Defiant Piers Morgan to discuss Meghan Markle in latest interview

By
Web Desk

Friday Apr 02, 2021

British TV show host Piers Morgan who was recently fired from ITV over his attacks on Meghan Markle would sit for his first interview since he lost his job as the host of the Good Morning Britain.

The 52-year-old would appear on "Tucker Carlson on Today" on Fox Nation to discuss his unceremonious departure from his show.

The interview will be aired on Monday, April 5. While teasing the interview in a video clip, Fox Nation host confirmed the news.

He said, "So, Piers Morgan was banished from television for asking a simple question: how is it that the most privileged people in our society get away with posing as the most oppressed?

The anchor added, "And for asking that, of course they crushed him, they took his job away. On Monday we will speak to Piers Morgan for his first on camera interview since he was cancelled."

More From Entertainment:

Bar raised for 4th season of Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo

Bar raised for 4th season of Stranger Things: Gaten Matarazzo
'Family Reunion': Netflix sitcom returns for second season

'Family Reunion': Netflix sitcom returns for second season

Katrina Kaif says Ajay Devgn is the most amazing person

Katrina Kaif says Ajay Devgn is the most amazing person

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson secretly engaged?

Khloe Kardashian, Tristan Thompson secretly engaged?
Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

Saweetie, Quavo address elevator altercation

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

'Engaged' : Hania Amir pulls off April Fool's Day prank on fans

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

Demi Lovato shares how Ariana Grande collaboration came to life

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings

BTS’s HYBE signs Scooter Braun merger for massive Ithaca Holdings
BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts

BTS reveal why they don’t want to see ARMY in initial post-pandemic concerts
The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

The Witcher season 2 release date yet to be announced

David Schwimmer teases surprise ‘Friends’ reunion shoot with the inside scoop

David Schwimmer teases surprise ‘Friends’ reunion shoot with the inside scoop
Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Mahira Khan shares her grandmother's adorable habit

Latest

view all