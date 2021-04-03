Pak vs SA: India is searching for Babar Azam after heroic knock

Babar Azam celebrates after scoring a century against South Africa in the first ODI. Photo: AFP

Pakistani batsman Babar Azam has generated a lot of curiosity and excitement in India after playing a stellar knock against South Africa.

Largely due to Babar's efforts, Pakistan went on to win the first ODI match against South Africa, which went down to the last ball on Friday at Centurion.

The Pakistani skipper is only second to his Indian counterpart Virat Kohli in the ICC ODI batsman rankings.

Following his century, all eyes were on the Pakistani captain, both in India and Pakistan, as he became the fastest batsman in cricket history to reach 13 ODI centuries. It took him only 76 matches.

Azam started trending on Twitter in India and dominated the Google searches in the country as well. Luckily, we took screenshots.

Babar Azam trends on Twitter in India. Photo: Twitter screengrab

Azam scored an impressive 103 runs when Pakistan hobbled early on after losing left-handed opener Fakhar Zaman.

As you can see on the right, among the top trends on Twitter in India was "Babar Azam" with many Indian cricket fans and analysts praising the Pakistani skipper for his knock under pressure.

We tried to see whether Babar Azam was trending on Google searches in India and the results did not disappoint.

A spike in the graph for Babar Azam can be seek when the Pakistan captain scored a century somewhere around 8pm. Photo: Google search trends screenshot.

Here's what Indians were searching for as Pakistan clashed against the Proteas:

As one can see, in the related queries to the search word "Babar Azam" Google reported breakout searches for "fastest to 13 odi centuries" on Google in India. Many were also searching for details of the Pakistan vs South Africa match as well.

Among other things they searched for, Indians were also looking at Babar Azam's profile on Wikipedia, as can be seen from the screenshot above.



