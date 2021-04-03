Meghan Markle 'pities' estranged father and sister for 'succumbing to greed'

Meghan Markle thinks it is best not to engage with dad Thomas and sister Samantha

Meghan Markle has put her differences with father, Thomas Markle, and sister, Samantha Markle behind her, in her efforts of rising above the infamous fiasco.



The Duchess of Sussex feels nothing but pity for her 'toxic family,' as revealed by a source close to her.

This is the reason she thinks it is best not to engage with Thomas and Samantha, who after Meghan's tell-all with Oprah Winfrey, dissed her publicly.

Meghan learned it’s “best not to engage” with dad Thomas and half-sister Samantha, said the source amid the ongoing family turmoil.



"[Meghan] is in a great space and is focusing on making the world a better place instead of being angry at her toxic family,” the insider said about how she is approaching the tense situation.

“She pities them for succumbing to greed and having nothing better to do with their time than sell stories.”

Meanwhile, Meghan's high school boyfriend recently echoed the Duchess's thoughts and shed light on his account of her relationship with Thomas.

“I knew her dad growing up as kids,” Joshua Silverstein told Us Weekly. “I didn’t see him often … but I did know that Meghan’s relationship with her dad was complicated and I understood that as most teenager-to-parent relationships are.”

