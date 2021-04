Ajay Devgn pens emotional birthday tribute for fans

Bollywood actor Ajay Devgn has taken to social media to pen a sweet note for his fans on the event of his birthday.

Devgn took to Instagram to share the short tribute and it read, “Had it not been for the pandemic, I would have celebrated my birthday with fans and fan club members. Since that couldn’t happen, I thank each one of you for your unstinted support and sincere birthday wishes. Love, Ajay”



