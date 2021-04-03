Imran Abbas engages in casual talk with Turkish actress who played Bamsi's wife

Pakistani actor Imran Abbas is a fan of Dirilis: Ertugrul and it seems he's already friends with some of the actors who appeared on the historical TV series.

Imran is currently visiting Turkey where he has met several actors who appeared on the popular TV show.

The actor, on Saturday, shared a picture with Burçin Abdullah, who played Helena, the wife of Bamsi Bey in Ertugrul.

Sharing a picture with the Turkish actress on Instagram, he wrote "Casual talks before the shoot," but did not reveal much much about the project they are working on.

Burçin Abdullah also shared the same picture with Imran Abbas on her Instagram with a caption that read, "Great talk with dear @imranabbas"









