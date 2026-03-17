Teyana Taylor shuts down Oscar trolls 'with grace'

Teyana Taylor is not here for your “act” accusations – and she said it loud.

After her reaction at the Academy Awards went viral, the One Battle After Another star found herself trending for all the wrong reasons… according to the internet at least.

When Zoe Saldaña announced Amy Madigan as Best Supporting actress winner, Taylor didn’t sulk – she jumped up, cheered, and clapped like it was her own win.

Cue social media skeptics calling it “fake” and “wildin.”

Taylor? Not bothered.

Quoting one critic on X, she fired back: “The world holds so much misery that miserable hearts forget the face of happiness,” she wrote.

“They grow comfortable being sore losers, so when they see real sportsmanship it unsettles them! like holy water touching a demon.”

And she wasn’t done here: “Because clapping for someone else’s victory requires something many people never learned…how to win with grace & pure joy, and how to lose with grace, chin up & dignity.”

Mic. Drop.

Fans quickly rallied behind her, with one viral post she later boosted reading: “People really watched Teyana Taylor enjoy herself all throughout award season and decided that was embarrassing.”

Ironically, that same energy came full circle – Madigan had previously cheered Taylor on during her Golden Globes win earlier this year.

As for the night itself? Paul Thomas Anderson’s One Battle After Another dominated, while Conan O’Brien kept the ceremony moving.

But let’s be real – Taylor’s joy might have stolen the spotlight anyway.