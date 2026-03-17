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Megan Fox owns her moment in viral social media post

Megan Fox ex Machine Gun Kelly also responded to her sultry comeback

By
Geo News Digital Desk
|

March 17, 2026

Megan Fox owns her moment in viral social media post
Megan Fox owns her moment in viral social media post

Fresh off the Academy Awards weekend, Megan Fox lit up Instagram with a series of jaw-dropping photos from Jay-Z and Beyonce’s ultra-exclusive Gold Party – and yes, she understood the assignment.

Dressed in a lingerie-inspired black mini, complete with garter stockings, sky-high platform heels, and a choker that screamed “don’t mess with me,” Fox delivered full vamp energy. Sunglasses at night? Obviously.

But it was her caption that really did the talking: “I go both ways.”

Megan Fox owns her moment in viral social media post

Not exactly new info for longtime fans. Back in 2009, she told Esquires: "I think people are born bisexual and then make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society. I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

She added unapologetically: "But I'm also a hypocrite: I would never date a girl who was bisexual, because that means they also sleep with men..."

By 2021, Fox was fully owning her place in pop culture, telling Instyle: "One of my favorite things that I get called is being a bi icon, and that is one of the things I am the most proud of!"

And honestly? She’s still in that era.

After a brief Instagram break, Fox popped back in earlier this month with: "I'm alive, new pics just dropped."

Evan her ex Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t resist chiming in: "stoked i have your phone number."

Between bold fits, unapologetic captions, and zero-filter energy, Fox isn’t just back online – she’s running the show.

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