Megan Fox owns her moment in viral social media post

Fresh off the Academy Awards weekend, Megan Fox lit up Instagram with a series of jaw-dropping photos from Jay-Z and Beyonce’s ultra-exclusive Gold Party – and yes, she understood the assignment.

Dressed in a lingerie-inspired black mini, complete with garter stockings, sky-high platform heels, and a choker that screamed “don’t mess with me,” Fox delivered full vamp energy. Sunglasses at night? Obviously.

But it was her caption that really did the talking: “I go both ways.”

Not exactly new info for longtime fans. Back in 2009, she told Esquires: "I think people are born bisexual and then make subconscious choices based on the pressures of society. I have no question in my mind about being bisexual."

She added unapologetically: "But I'm also a hypocrite: I would never date a girl who was bisexual, because that means they also sleep with men..."

By 2021, Fox was fully owning her place in pop culture, telling Instyle: "One of my favorite things that I get called is being a bi icon, and that is one of the things I am the most proud of!"

And honestly? She’s still in that era.

After a brief Instagram break, Fox popped back in earlier this month with: "I'm alive, new pics just dropped."

Evan her ex Machine Gun Kelly couldn’t resist chiming in: "stoked i have your phone number."

Between bold fits, unapologetic captions, and zero-filter energy, Fox isn’t just back online – she’s running the show.