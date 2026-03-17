Zayn Malik responds to fan’s ultimate question: DC or Marvel?

Zayn Malik has finally answered the question every Marvel and DC fan has been wondering for years.

The former One Direction star revealed where his superhero loyalty lies when it comes to DC vs. Marvel.

Turning over to Instagram Stories on Monday, March, 16, the Dusk Till Dawn hitmaker engaged with his fans via a "What's good?" text box.

Among others one fan asked, "Dc or Marvel?"

The 32-year-old singer-songwriter replied, “I like everything for different reasons. I ain't bias like that [laughing emoji].”

Although he didn’t pick his favourite, the Die For Me singer shared his response over a photo of the Marvel character Deadpool.

Zayn has a long-documented "love" for comic books and superhero culture.

He has well-known public friendship with Ryan Reynolds, who plays Deadpool.

Blake Lively’s husband famously sent the singer a humorous birthday video in character as Deadpool in 2018. The Pillowtalk chart-topper also once jokingly asked to borrow Reynolds' Deadpool costume.

Notably, he previously dressed up as Spider-Man for Halloween.

Beyond the on-screen characters, the Stardust singer owns a rare, personalized Iron Man comic book gifted to him by director Morgan Spurlock, which features a backstory involving Stan Lee.

He considers it one of his most prized possessions and keeps it displayed on his wall.

Moreover, another fan asked about his favourite comic at the moment and the X-Factor alum shared that he is loving Skinbreaker these days.

Previously on March 8, Zayn gave a peek into his current comic book obsession by posting a snapshot of his personal "stash" on Instagram Stories with the caption "Reading material."

In addition to Skinbreaker, more fan-favourite comics could be seen in the image.