Who is Kiki Shepard? ‘Showtime at the Apollo' co-host breathes last at 74

Kiki Shepard was affectionately known as ‘Apollo Queen of Fashion’

Kiki Shepard, best known as the glamorous co-host of the legendary variety show Showtime at the Apollo, has died at the age of 74.

Her passing was confirmed by her representative

Cause of death:

As per Variety, she died following a heart attack.

From 1987 to 2002, Shepard stood center stage at Harlem’s iconic Apollo Theater, guiding audiences through unforgettable nights of music and comedy.

She shared the spotlight with a rotating roster of emcees including Steve Harvey, Sinbad, Mo’Nique, Rudy Rush, Mark Curry, and Rick Aviles.

Affectionately known as the “Apollo Queen of Fashion,” Shepard’s dazzling style became an integral part of the show’s identity.

Her career extended far beyond Showtime at the Apollo.

Shepard appeared in popular TV series such as A Different World, Baywatch, NYPD Blue, and Family Law.

More recently, she had roles in Grey’s Anatomy, Mind Your Business and Highly Favored.

On the big screen, she featured in films including A Rage in Harlem, Miss Evers’ Boys and Blackjack Christmas.

Before her television fame, Shepard was a Broadway performer in the late ’70s and early ’80s.

She appeared in productions like Bubbling Brown Sugar, Comin’ Uptown, Reggae, Your Arms Too Short to Box With God and Porgy and Bess.

Born in Tyler, Texas in July 1951, Shepard attended Howard University, where she became a charter member of the D.C. Repertory Dance Company.

In 1976, she performed at New York’s Delacourt Summer Shakespeare Festival, marking the beginning of a career that would span stage, screen and television.