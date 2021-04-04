Can't connect right now! retry
Jennifer Lawrence facing problem in marriage with Cooke Maroney?

Is Hollywood actress Jennifer Lawrence facing some sort of problem in her marriage with Cooke Maroney? Some media reports said the Hunger Games actress is in trouble thanks to her partying. But, there is no truth in the story.

These tabloids mint such stories by quoting certain 'friends' who may or may not exist in the real world.

A tabloid Star quoted a friend of Jennifer Lawrence who said the actress was much given to partying before she entered the wedlock with Cooke Maroney however, she toned her habit down. But, the source summed up the situation, saying, "She’s bored being a stay-at-home wife.”

The tabloid quoted another source that said there is another cause of trouble between the two. Being an actress, she hangs out with her Hollywood friends while Cooke Maroney has his buddies from the art circle as he is a director of an art gallery.

Jennifer Lawrence misses her old life, as according to a friend quoted by the tabloid, the actress prefers to go outside but Cooke loves being at home in free time. The source said, “He goes to work and she stays home, exercises, and does online shopping. It’s uneventful.”

Lawrence met an accident while shooting for Don’t Look Down in Boston. She was covered in broken glass on the movie's set. However, she recovered quickly. The pair is still happily married and they are spotted hanging around with each other.

Jennifer Lawrence's social life also is witnessing its best phase. In a recent interview, Lawrence said: “I am actually a complete homebody and the laziest person who’s ever lived,” and when friends come over, Maroney “knows the drill.”

Contrary to this Star report, Jennifer Lawrence prefers to stay home and Cooke Maroney stands by her in her social life.

