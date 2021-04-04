Can't connect right now! retry
Neha Kakkar reveals she is fan of Rekha forever

Indian playback singer Neha Kakkar shared a heartfelt note for ‘Queen of Hearts’ veteran actress Rekha after she appeared as a special guest on singing reality television show Indian Idol 12.

The O Saki Saki singer took to Instagram and shared lovely photo from the sets of the show with a heartfelt note.

She wrote “Queen of Hearts won My Heart!!! Not because she gave Me “#NehuPreet Ki Shadi Ka Shagun” but because of How She Is!!!! When I saw her dancing I must say I’ve never seen anything like that ever in my life!!!!”

“Also I kept looking at her throughout the day, Beauty Queen #Rekha Ji I’m Your Fan Forever Now!!!!” she added.

According to Indian media, the latest episode of the Indian Idol was a tribute to Rekha and the contestants sang songs from her films dedicated to her and her journey in the Bollywood.

