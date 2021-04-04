Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
By
Web Desk

Meghan Markle's UK return highly unlikely after Oprah interview

By
Web Desk

Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Meghan Markle has bid adieu to UK for good as she may have let go off even the slightest chance of a return with her recent interview.

Chatting with Fox News, royal expert and author Anna Pasternak revealed that the Duchess of Sussex's return to the UK is highly unlike after the debacle that was caused by her and Harry's interview with Oprah Winfrey.

"Will Meghan Markle return to the UK? My speculative answer would be no, not if she can help it," she said.

"Sadly, I cannot see her ever becoming a loved and cherished member of the Royal Family with the unified respect and adoration of the British people. I think that ship has sailed," she went on to say.

"Many people feel the interview was a total lack of respect for the monarchy and in a sense, for the British. Because the monarchy is part of the British psyche," Pasternak said.

"So this monarchy bashing can also be viewed as British bashing," she added.

