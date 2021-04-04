Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
‘Ertugrul’ star Gulsim Ali praises Ayeza Khan

Turkish actress Gulsim Ali, who essays the role of Aslihan Hatun in historical drama serial Dirilis: Ertugrul, showered love on Pakistani star Ayeza Khan.

Ayeza turned to Instagram and shared her stunning pictures from the latest photo shoot, leaving Gulsim swooning.

The Mehar Posh actress posted the photos without any caption.

Gulsim Ali aka Aslihan Hatun was the first to drop lovely comment beneath the post.

She praised Ayeza Khan saying “Perfect beauty” followed by a heart emoji.

Fans and fellow showbiz stars also heaped praises on Ayeza Khan.

The endearing post has garnered thousands of hearts within no time.

