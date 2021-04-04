Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
Sunday Apr 04, 2021

Disha Patani reveals she stans BTS singer V

Bollywood star Disha Patani, who is a die-hard fan of South Korean boy band BTS, has revealed that she stans BTS singer V.

The Malang actress took to Instagram and shared a clip of the group’s song ON to disclose her favourite BTS member.

Disha zoomed in to focus on group’s member V, formally known as Kim Taehyung and showered him with love.

The Bollywood actress posted the video clip with V in the spotlight and animated dancing emoji.

In July last year, Disha shared a video of the BTS song Boy With Love and expressed her love for the popular K-pop band.

On the work front, Disha was last seen in Malang and she is currently shooting her upcoming film Ek Villain Returns.

