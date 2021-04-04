Can't connect right now! retry
Sunday Apr 04 2021
Manzar Sehbai, Samina Ahmed celebrate first wedding anniversary

Veteran Pakistani stars Manzar Sehbai and his wife Samina Ahmed are celebrating their first wedding anniversary today.

Samina Ahmed and Manzar tied the knot on 4 April, 2020 in a private ceremony that took place in Lahore.

Taking to Instagram, the Alif actor shared a loved-up photo with Samina and wrote “Today is our first wedding anniversary” followed by heart emoji.

He also quoted lovely lines of British novelist Emily Brontë to mark their first wedding anniversary.

"Whatever our souls are made of...her and mine are the same" - Emily Brontë.

Earlier on March 20, Manzar Sehbai shared a heartfelt birthday note for Samina, who turned 71.

Manzar wrote, “Happy birthday to my one and only Samina” along with a heart emoticon.

