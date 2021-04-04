DMX on life support, condition 'critical' following heart attack

Rapper DMX is fighting for his life as he is on life support in a hospital in New York after suffering from a heart attack.

His attorney Murray Richman spoke to CNN saying that the rapper was taken to a local hospital on Friday around 11PM.

While he said that the reason for his heart attack is unknown, sources told TMZ that the 50-year-old had overdosed.

The sources also added that paramedics attempted to resuscitate him for over half an hour but because his brain became deprived of oxygen, it has left a severe impact on his condition where doctors have cautioned that he may not live.

One family source said, "It's not looking good."

Furthermore, an official statement from the rapper's rep outlined his condition to be "critical".

"Last night Earl 'DMX' Simmons was rushed to the hospital after collapsing at home. At this time he remains in ICU in critical condition. Earl has been a warrior his entire life. This situation represents yet another road he must conquer," the statement read.

"The Simmons Family appreciates the overwhelming outpouring of heartfelt love, encouragement, support and prayers for Earl. Earl is someone whose life and music have been a source of inspiration and strength to so many people around the world. It is reassuring to see his fans return that same passion and energy to him during his time of need."