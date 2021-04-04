Can't connect right now! retry
John Travolta shares Ella Bleu's previously unseen picture to celebrate daughter's birthday

John Travolta on Sunday celebrated his daughter Ella Bleu's birthday with a sweet tribute.

Taking to Instagram, the "Pulp Fiction" star shared a previously unseen picture of his daughter who turns 21 this week.

"Happy 21st birthday to the most beautiful, kind, human being and artist I know. Your dad adores you," Travolta captioned his post.

Jennifer Garner and thousands of other people liked his post while hundreds others wished Ella Bleu on her birthday in the comments section.


