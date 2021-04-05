Daniel Kaluuya trashes royal family amid racism claims in SNL debut

'Basically, I’m what the royal family was worried the baby would look like,' Daniel Kaluuya mocked

Daniel Kaluuya made a smashing debut on Saturday Night Live when he ripped the British royal family amid racism claims.

Kaluuya, who belongs to London, opened his monologue by referencing Meghan and Harry's bombshell claim of a royal family member being concerned about Archie's skin colour.

“I know you’re hearing my accent and thinking, ‘Oh no, he’s not black, he’s British.’ Let me reassure you that I am black,” Kaluuya said. “I’m black and I’m British. Basically, I’m what the royal family was worried the baby would look like.”

As part of his monologue, Kaluuya also addressed the differences between the US and Britain.

“People ask me, ‘What’s worse, British racism or American racism?’ Let me put it this way, British racism is so bad white people left,” Kaluuya said. “They wanted to be free, free to create their own kind of racism. That’s why they invented Australia, South Africa, and Boston.”

Kaluuya was recently nominated for an Oscar for his performance in Judas and the Black Messiah, and won a Golden Globes award in February.

“I was muted! Can you believe that?” the actor said. “I told the best joke of my life and I was muted.”