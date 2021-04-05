Can't connect right now! retry
Why Margaret and Prince Harry made different choices despite similar royal struggles

Prince Harry and his great-aunt Princess Margaret were similar in more ways than one.

Chatting with People magazine, royal biographer Andrew Morton talked about how the Duke of Sussex chose love over duty while Margaret did the opposite when she was in a similar situation with Peter Townsend.

While promoting his new book, Elizabeth & Margaret: the Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters, Morton spoke about the “spares” from the different generations.

"Margaret put duty before herself. The wheel turns, 70 years later, and we have another couple having to make a decision: Do they put duty first or their own ambitions and desires first? And they put their own ambitions and desires first. That is the change we have witnessed during the Queen's reign,” he said.

"In both cases you have one sibling who pushes boundaries, while the other is more serious, more cautious,” he continued.

"At one point, William and Harry were both part of the main branch of monarchy. Then William marries and has children, and his children take precedence. Whereas Harry is an ancillary branch in exactly the same way as Margaret,” he added. 

Prince Harry, William sign off on Princess Diana's memorial ahead of reunion

Daniel Kaluuya trashes royal family amid racism claims in SNL debut

Kate Winslet says actors terrified of stigma around homosexuality in Hollywood

Mariah Carey gets first jab of COVID vaccine

Gigi Hadid shares daughter Khai's photo on Easter

Mark Ruffalo uses his win at the Screen Actors Guild Awards to make a plea

Gillian Anderson bags top prize for ‘The Crown’ at SAG Awards

The Crown, Trial of the Chicago 7, Schitt’s Creek win big at SAG Awards 2021

Chadwick Boseman wins posthumous for Best Male Actor at Sag Awards 2021

Olivia Colman pays tribute to healthcare workers as ‘The Crown’ wins big at SAG Awards

SAG Award 2021: Anya Taylor wins over Nicole Kidman

Mark Ruffalo talks about mental health in SAG acceptance speech

