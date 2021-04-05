Why Margaret and Prince Harry made different choices despite similar royal struggles

Prince Harry and his great-aunt Princess Margaret were similar in more ways than one.



Chatting with People magazine, royal biographer Andrew Morton talked about how the Duke of Sussex chose love over duty while Margaret did the opposite when she was in a similar situation with Peter Townsend.

While promoting his new book, Elizabeth & Margaret: the Intimate World of the Windsor Sisters, Morton spoke about the “spares” from the different generations.

"Margaret put duty before herself. The wheel turns, 70 years later, and we have another couple having to make a decision: Do they put duty first or their own ambitions and desires first? And they put their own ambitions and desires first. That is the change we have witnessed during the Queen's reign,” he said.

"In both cases you have one sibling who pushes boundaries, while the other is more serious, more cautious,” he continued.

"At one point, William and Harry were both part of the main branch of monarchy. Then William marries and has children, and his children take precedence. Whereas Harry is an ancillary branch in exactly the same way as Margaret,” he added.