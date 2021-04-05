Video of Misbahul Haq's wife paragliding in Malam Jabba goes viral on internet

Screengrab of Uzma Khan's viral video.

Showcasing the same sporty spirits as her husband, former Pakistani captain Misbahul Haq's wife, Uzma Khan, can be seen enjoying her paragliding session — video of which has gone viral on the internet.

Uzma can be seen flying in the air as she conveniently grips the camera to record her experience of paragliding in Malam Jabba.

Read more: Paragliders fill Bali's skies for new world record

She shared the video with her fans on Twitter where the users cannot stop drooling over the scenic beauty of the mountainous region and Uzma's courage and love for adventure.

Uzma is a professional painter by profession.