Monday Apr 05 2021
Bhumi Pednekar contracts coronavirus, goes in home quarantine

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Bhumi Pednekar urged everyone to take the virus seriously

Bhumi Pednekar revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The actress said she is having mild symptoms and has quarantined herself at home. 

In a long statement uploaded to her account, the Sonchiriya starlet said she is keeping her health in check by having a lot of vitamin C, steam, food and a cheerful disposition.

Urging everyone to take the virus seriously, Bhumi said, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.”

“Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” the statement added.

