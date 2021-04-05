Bhumi Pednekar contracts coronavirus, goes in home quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar urged everyone to take the virus seriously

Bhumi Pednekar revealed she tested positive for COVID-19 on Monday. The actress said she is having mild symptoms and has quarantined herself at home.

In a long statement uploaded to her account, the Sonchiriya starlet said she is keeping her health in check by having a lot of vitamin C, steam, food and a cheerful disposition.

Urging everyone to take the virus seriously, Bhumi said, "I have tested positive for Covid-19. As of today, I have mild symptoms, but am feeling ok and have isolated myself. I am following the protocol given by my doctor and health professionals. If you have been in contact with me, request you to please get tested immediately.”



“Steam, Vit - C, Food and a Happy Mood are my go-to :) Please don't take the current situation lightly, even though I followed utmost precaution and care I've contracted it. Wear a mask, keep washing your hands, maintain social distancing and be mindful of your general behaviour,” the statement added.