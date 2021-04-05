Vicky Kaushal under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal has become the latest Bollywood star to have tested positive for Covid-19 despite of all care and precautions.



The Raazi actor took to Instagram and said “In spite of all care and precautions, unfortunately, I have tested positive for Covid-19.”

“Following all essential protocols, I am under home quarantine, taking medication as prescribed by my doctor”, he said.

Vicky further said “I request all those who came in contact with me to immediately get tested”.



‘Take care and stay safe,” he concluded.