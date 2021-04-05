Pak vs SA: Pakistan approaches match referee over Fakhar Zaman run out, say sources

Pakistan's Fakhar Zaman reacts after being run out South Africa's Aiden Markram (not visible) as South African wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock looks on during the second ODI between South Africa and Pakistan at Wanderers Stadium in Johannesburg on April 4, 2021. Photo: AFP

JOHANNESBURG: The Pakistan cricket team management has approached the match referee of the second ODI between Pakistan and South Africa over the run out controversy involving Fakhar Zaman and Proteas wicketkeeper Quinton de Kock, sources told Geo News.

Pakistan team manager Mansoor Rana approached match referee Andy Pycroft after the match and spoke to him about the controversy.



The sources said that Pakistan did not launch a formal complaint over the controversy but the manager discussed the issue with Pycroft to bring the problem to his notice.

On Sunday, Fakhar smashed South African bowlers all-over the ground and scored an almost match-winning knock of 193 in Johannesburg.

The opening batsman was run out while coming for a second run as he slowed down, apparently assuming that the ball was heading towards the other end, before realising that ball was coming towards the end he is running at.

A TV replay showed that it was probably not just a misunderstanding and, in fact, the South African wicket-keeper Quinton de Kock distracted Fakhar with his actions (suggesting the ball is going towards the other end) and that possibly convinced Fakhar that he was running towards a safe end.

Pakistani cricket fans and former cricketers have expressed their displeasure at the incident suggesting that the dismissal should have been struck off with five penalty runs and an extra delivery awarded to the chasing side under law 45.5.1 of the game.

Clause 41.5.1 of the cricket laws states that “it is unfair for any fielder wilfully to attempt, by word or action, to distract, deceive or obstruct either batsman after the striker has received the ball”. In addition, clause 41.5.2 says that “It is for either one of the umpires to decide whether any distraction, deception or obstruction is wilful or not.”