Monday Apr 05 2021
The culprit behind Meghan Markle, Kate Middleton’s rift unveiled

The real cause behind Meghan Markle and Kate Middleton’s rift has finally been unearthed by experts.

Sources got candid over it with Hello! magazine and were quoted saying, “Kate was a great source of support to Meghan in the days leading up to Archie’s birth and, despite reports of a rift, they are family and have a really lovely friendship." But it all changed shortly after Prince William and Prince Harry's feud took a colder turn.

Touching upon the couple's last few days within the Firm Finding Freedom author Omid Scobie stepped forward and admitted, “Though it was not necessarily her responsibility, Kate did little to bridge the divide” and during Meghan’s last royal engagement, “the Duchess barely acknowledged her although Meghan tried to make eye contact” with her.

