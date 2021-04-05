Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Monday Apr 05 2021
By
Web Desk

Godzilla vs. Kong: $48.5m debut sets pandemic record

By
Web Desk

Monday Apr 05, 2021

After over a year of theaters experiencing lackluster opening weekends, Godzilla vs. Kong was nothing less than a miracle as the box office is roaring back to life.

According to Deadline, the massive Warner Bros mash-up made $32.2million in its three-day weekend, the best that the pandemic has seen while it racked up $48.5million in its first five days.

The Adam Wingard-directed movie was also a hit overseas as it made $236.9million with a worldwide total of $285.4million in 12 days.

While the numbers would have been considered low in another time, especially with a reported budget of $160million, it exceeded Warner Bros’ expectations.

It has also given hope that moviegoers may be ready to return to theaters after a long break caused by the Covid-19 pandemic. 

More From Entertainment:

DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'

DMX experiencing 'lung, brain failure', family 'just praying'
Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards

Catherine O’Hara’s winning streak continues for ‘Schitt’s Creek’ at the SAG Awards
Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'

Jodie Foster elated to see female representation in films: 'When I started it was just me'
‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

‘The Trial of the Chicago 7’s SAG win bolsters its chances at the Oscars

Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all

Piers Morgan to launch scathing attack on Meghan Markle in Fox Nation tell-all
Demi Lovato touches on wanting to become a single mother

Demi Lovato touches on wanting to become a single mother
The Weeknd donates $1mn for relief efforts in Ethiopia

The Weeknd donates $1mn for relief efforts in Ethiopia

Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimate’ goal was to become US president

Meghan Markle’s ‘ultimate’ goal was to become US president
Meghan Markle shut the door to UK forever? Expert predicts

Meghan Markle shut the door to UK forever? Expert predicts
‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ unveils Lola Bunny casting

‘Space Jam: A New Legacy’ unveils Lola Bunny casting
Prince Harry, William sign off on Princess Diana's memorial ahead of reunion

Prince Harry, William sign off on Princess Diana's memorial ahead of reunion

Miley Cyrus rocks the NCAA Final Four concert

Miley Cyrus rocks the NCAA Final Four concert

Latest

view all