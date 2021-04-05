Addison Rae takes page out of Kardashian handbook, tips paps on whereabouts

Social media star Addison Rae seems to be using old Hollywood tricks to make sure that she is be snapped everywhere and anywhere.

According to Page Six, she has taken a page from the Kardashians handbook as her team tips off paparazzi about her whereabouts.

The outlet states that “Rae seems particularly interested in making sure her style has been well documented by the press."

It seems that the TikTok star’s friendship with Kourtney Kardashian has served her well.

The 20-year-old's representatives have yet to comment on this.