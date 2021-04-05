Can't connect right now! retry
Monday Apr 05 2021
Chrissy Teigen’s mother Vilaiuck Teigen dedicates cookbook to late grandson Jack

Monday Apr 05, 2021

Chrissy Teigen’s mother Vilaiuck “Pepper” Teigen is honouring her late grandson Jack in her newest work.

Speaking to The Wall Street Journal, she shared that her upcoming cookbook called The Pepper Thai Cookbook is dedicated to the little angel.

"We talk about him every day. Luna talks about him every day, and that's how we grieve," she said of her granddaughter Luna Simone.

"We're getting better each day. ... We're getting so much better, and Chrissy too."

Speaking about her book she shared that the model had urged her to pen her recipes citing that she is "the best cook".

"[Chrissy] put a lot of trust in me and told me that I was the best cook and that I need to write these recipes down," she said. 

"And I'm so glad she did. So now I have a book and something that I can pass down to her, Luna and [grandson Miles Theodore, 3 next month]."

