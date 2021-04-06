Can't connect right now! retry
Showbiz
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
By
Web Desk

Mahira Khan shares a lovely birthday note for best friend Sana’s daughter

By
Web Desk

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Mahira Khan shares a lovely birthday note for best friend Sana’s daughter

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan penned down a sweet birthday note for the daughter of her best friend Sana Hafeez Sheikh.

Sharing lovely photos with Sana and her daughter, the Parey Hut Love actress said “My gurryaaa, You are my shining star, my beautiful baby, my artist, my dreamer, my ballerina... a piece of my heart is reserved for you, only you.”

“May you be healthy and happy always. InshAllah. I love you till the end of time and beyond...”

“Happy Birthday my Sophoo! Only your, Big Gurryaa,” Mahira said and added “P.S if you’re reading this.. read my letters instead Goodgirl!”

“@sanahafeezsheikh thank you for my baby girl!”, she concluded.


More From Showbiz:

Sarah Khan shares adorable snap with husband Falak Shabir

Sarah Khan shares adorable snap with husband Falak Shabir
Osman Khalid Butt can’t wait to see Saba Qamar onscreen again

Osman Khalid Butt can’t wait to see Saba Qamar onscreen again
Amitabh Bachchan to replace late Rishi Kapoor in Indian remake of 'The Intern'

Amitabh Bachchan to replace late Rishi Kapoor in Indian remake of 'The Intern'
Famous TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot

Famous TikTokers Kanwal Aftab, Chaudhry Zulqarnain tie the knot
Sadaf Kanwal, Mawra Hocane: Celebrity approved haircuts for Eid 2021

Sadaf Kanwal, Mawra Hocane: Celebrity approved haircuts for Eid 2021
Vicky Kaushal under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19

Vicky Kaushal under home quarantine after testing positive for Covid-19
Kartik Aaryan recovers from Covid-19

Kartik Aaryan recovers from Covid-19
Bhumi Pednekar contracts coronavirus, goes in home quarantine

Bhumi Pednekar contracts coronavirus, goes in home quarantine

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, confirms his wife Sunita

Govinda tests positive for Covid-19, confirms his wife Sunita
Kapil Sharma unveils name of his baby boy

Kapil Sharma unveils name of his baby boy
Akshay Kumar hospitalised after Coronavirus diagnosis

Akshay Kumar hospitalised after Coronavirus diagnosis
Mahira Khan goes barefaced in latest snap

Mahira Khan goes barefaced in latest snap

Latest

view all