Mahira Khan shares a lovely birthday note for best friend Sana’s daughter

Pakistani superstar Mahira Khan penned down a sweet birthday note for the daughter of her best friend Sana Hafeez Sheikh.



Sharing lovely photos with Sana and her daughter, the Parey Hut Love actress said “My gurryaaa, You are my shining star, my beautiful baby, my artist, my dreamer, my ballerina... a piece of my heart is reserved for you, only you.”

“May you be healthy and happy always. InshAllah. I love you till the end of time and beyond...”

“Happy Birthday my Sophoo! Only your, Big Gurryaa,” Mahira said and added “P.S if you’re reading this.. read my letters instead Goodgirl!”

“@sanahafeezsheikh thank you for my baby girl!”, she concluded.



