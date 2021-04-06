Fatima Sana Shaikh updates fans on health amid COVID-19 ordeal

Fatima Sana Shaikh thanked everyone for their prayers, revealing she has been feeling better

Fatima Sana Shaikh tested positive for COVID-19 last week and has been battling it valiantly ever since.

The Thugs of Hindostan actress recently shared an update regarding her health with fans.

Taking to Instagram Stories, Shaikh thanked everyone for their prayers and wishes, revealing she has been feeling better.

“Feeling (with a lot of sun emojis)/ I have been getting a lot of get well soon messages on my DMs. Thank you for your wishes and concerns, I am feeling much better now. Bohot saara pyaar doston (A lot of love, friends),” Shaikh wrote.



Earlier, the actress revealed she has been feeling the side effects of the virus, due to which she lost the sense of taste and smell.

“Covid sucks. Lost smell and taste.. and a horrible body ache”, wrote Shaikh.