Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Prince Harry demands royal family apologises to Meghan Markle for ill treatment

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Prince Harry wants the royal family to be sorry for their behaviour towards his wife, Meghan Markle 

Prince Harry is demanding an apology from the royal family for Meghan Markle over unfair treatment.

A royal insider told Us Weekly that the Duke of Sussex wants the royal family to be sorry for their behaviour towards his wife.

“The problem with Harry is that he’s hooked on being right and regardless of saying he wants to move on from this.

"He won’t back down until he gets some form of apology from his family," the insider said. 

Meghan Markle and Prince Harry made some serious claims against the royal family, while also accusing one member of having concerns over how dark 'Archie's skin colour might be.'

Their claims rocked the monarchy and sent shockwaves across the world. 

The official statement from Buckingham Palace said revelations made by Meghan and Harry “are taken very seriously and will be addressed by the family privately."

