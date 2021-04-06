Can't connect right now! retry
Tuesday Apr 06 2021
Nicola Peltz gets fiancé Brooklyn Beckham's name tattooed

Tuesday Apr 06, 2021

Nicola Peltz has cemented her love for her fiancé Brooklyn Beckham as she got ink to his name.

Brooklyn took to his Instagram Story sharing that the actress got his name tattooed on her upper back in cursive writing.

While this appears to be her first tattoo in dedication to her love, Brooklyn on the other hand, has had multiple inkings in honour of the 26-year-old.

Earlier this year, the actress revealed that the model got a tattoo of her late grandmother’s name Gina for her 26th birthday. 

