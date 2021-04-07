Can't connect right now! retry
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Billie Eilish's There I am tops Billboard's Pop Airplay chart

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

American singer Billie Eilish achieved another milestone as her 2020 hit track "Therefore I Am" sits atop Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.

Released on November 12, 2020 on Darkroom/Interscope Records, the song is the Grammy-winning singer’s second Pop Airplay leader. Earlier, her Grammy-winning "Bad Guy" passed a two-week stint at number one spot in August 2019.

“Therefore I am" has made it to the number two slot on the all-genre, airplay-, sales- and streaming-based Billboard Hot 100 chart in November. The song has no obvious threat from any number below to de-seat it immediately. 

Being Billie Eilish’s second-highest-charting Hot 100 hit, the song “Therefore I am" previously made her name on the Alternative Airplay chart: The singer became the only artist holding the most leaders among soloists in the chart's three-decade history, as according to February 6 count, the song was the singer’s fourth No.1. 

