American singer Billie Eilish achieved another milestone as her 2020 hit track "Therefore I Am" sits atop Billboard's Pop Airplay chart.



Released on November 12, 2020 on Darkroom/Interscope Records, the song is the Grammy-winning singer’s second Pop Airplay leader. Earlier, her Grammy-winning "Bad Guy" passed a two-week stint at number one spot in August 2019.

“Therefore I am" has made it to the number two slot on the all-genre, airplay-, sales- and streaming-based Billboard Hot 100 chart in November. The song has no obvious threat from any number below to de-seat it immediately.

Being Billie Eilish’s second-highest-charting Hot 100 hit, the song “Therefore I am" previously made her name on the Alternative Airplay chart: The singer became the only artist holding the most leaders among soloists in the chart's three-decade history, as according to February 6 count, the song was the singer’s fourth No.1.