Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Beyonce gives Todrick Hall biggest surprise by performing at his birthday party

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

It is not like Beyonce to go out partying. However, the singer showed up at the birthday bash of RuPaul’s Drag Race star Todrick Hall.

It was a Monday night event in Los Angeles held by the choreographer to celebrate his 36th birthday. Taking to the Instagram Story, YouTuber Young Ezee posted a short clip where the surprise arrival of Queen Bey is captured.

She is seen greeting the crowd who are left surprised by Queen Bey. 

She performed dressed in a gold, corseted leotard with a huge bow over the rear and matching metallic gold heels. Beyonce gave Todrick the biggest surprise of his life when she sauntered into the celebrators taking them off their guard.

Young Ezee captioned the video, “Not @Beyoncé showing up and showing out.”

The clip shows excited Todrick running toward Beyonce and hugging her tightly with the jubilant crowd cheering and chanting.

