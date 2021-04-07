Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan roars again on Meghan Markle

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Piers Morgan does not seem to show mercy upon Prince Harry and Meghan Markle as he asked the couple to sit down with him for an exclusive interview.

The former GMB host spoke out to Tucker Carlson on Monday night, debunking claims made by the Duchess of Sussex in her bombshell Oprah interview.

The 56-year-old TV personality, in a clip from the interview, asked the former 'Suits' star to speak to him, like she did Oprah, so that he can ask "more difficult questions" about her "hatred" of the Royal Family.

Morgan was replying to a question: "I was telling Meghan Markle, look, sit down with me with your husband for an equally long interview than the one you gave Oprah Winfrey and let me ask you more difficult questions about all your claims but let me ask you a wider question, which is this.

"If you hate the royal family that much, why do keep your royal titles."

"If you could speak to Meghan Markle today, what would be the tone of that conversation and what would you say."

Piers Morgan went on to ask the Duke and Duchess of Sussex: 'Why? Why would you do that if it’s not just to make millions and millions of dollars.'

