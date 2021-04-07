Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter breathes his last at 54

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Paul Ritter breathed his last after losing his battle with a brain tumour

Acclaimed British star Paul Ritter died at the age of 54 on Monday from brain tumour.

His death was confirmed by his rep who said the Friday Night Dinner actor breathed his last after losing his battle with a brain tumour.

Metro UK obtained a statement regarding the actor's death, which read: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.”

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly,” the statement added.

He was known for his role as Elred Worple in 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, as well as Martin Goodman in Channel 4 sitcom, Friday Night Dinner

More From Entertainment:

Kanye West's documentary lands at Netflix for $30m

Kanye West's documentary lands at Netflix for $30m
Lady Gaga unveils high fashion film Queendom as part of her Dom Pérignon collaboration

Lady Gaga unveils high fashion film Queendom as part of her Dom Pérignon collaboration
Prince Harry and Meghan's first produced series 'Heart of Invictus' set to enthrall fans

Prince Harry and Meghan's first produced series 'Heart of Invictus' set to enthrall fans
Joss Whedon threatened to torpedo Gal Gadot’s career after a vicious clash

Joss Whedon threatened to torpedo Gal Gadot’s career after a vicious clash
Piers Morgan roars again on Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan roars again on Meghan Markle
Allison Janney, 61, still waiting for her

Allison Janney, 61, still waiting for her "Mr Right"
Cher talks about ‘painful’ days after sparking outrage with George Floyd tweet

Cher talks about ‘painful’ days after sparking outrage with George Floyd tweet
Shailene Woodley looks smitten with fiance Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley looks smitten with fiance Aaron Rodgers
Shocking details about Gal Gadot and Joss Whedon's clash while working on Justice League

Shocking details about Gal Gadot and Joss Whedon's clash while working on Justice League
Emily VanCamp reprises Agent 13 role in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Emily VanCamp reprises Agent 13 role in Falcon and the Winter Soldier

Beyonce gives Todrick Hall biggest surprise by performing at his birthday party

Beyonce gives Todrick Hall biggest surprise by performing at his birthday party
Kim Kardashian becomes billionaire one year after younger sister Kylie Jenner lost the status

Kim Kardashian becomes billionaire one year after younger sister Kylie Jenner lost the status

Latest

view all