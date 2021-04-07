'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter breathes his last at 54

Paul Ritter breathed his last after losing his battle with a brain tumour

His death was confirmed by his rep who said the Friday Night Dinner actor breathed his last after losing his battle with a brain tumour.

Metro UK obtained a statement regarding the actor's death, which read: “It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night. He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.”

“Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly,” the statement added.

He was known for his role as Elred Worple in 2009’s Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince, as well as Martin Goodman in Channel 4 sitcom, Friday Night Dinner.