Wednesday Apr 07 2021
Kanye West's documentary lands at Netflix for $30m

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Kanye West's documentary, spanning over two decades of life, will reportedly include the early years of Kanye's career in Chicago, the Carliphonia.

The untitled documentary is set to premiere on the streaming giant later this year which will reportedly include the early years of Kanye's career in Chicago, the death of his mother Donda West, his foray into the fashion industry and his 2020 presidential run.

Last month, a media outlet reported that Kim Kardashian's husband is now worth $6.6 billion mainly thanks to his successful Yeezy brand.

On the other hand, the rapper's wife Kim Kardashian was named to the billionaires club by Forbes on Tuesday.

 Netflix has reportedly spent around $30 million to acquire the feature being put together by Ye collaborators Clarence 'Coodie' Simmons and Chike Ozah.

Kanye West's new documentary, which took 21 years in the making, is all about his story on his own terms.

