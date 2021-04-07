Can't connect right now! retry
entertainment
Wednesday Apr 07 2021
By
Web Desk

Piers Morgan receives 'gratitude' messages from Palace after blasting Sussexes

By
Web Desk

Wednesday Apr 07, 2021

Piers Morgan said the royal family is glad someone is speaking up for them in public

Piers Morgan revealed he was sent messages expressing gratitude following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey. 

The British journalist said these messages were sent to him on behalf of members of the royal family. 

Morgan made this revelation in his explosive interview with Extra's Billy Bush. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf on several members of the Royal Family," he said.

The presenter said residents of the Buckingham Palace were glad someone was speaking up for them in public. 

He added: "I'm not going to go into who it was... but gratitude that somebody was standing up."

Earlier this week, Morgan appeared on Fox Nation in a tell-all, claiming Meghan and Harry's explosive chat with Winfrey had as many as 17 lies. 

More From Entertainment:

Kim Kardashian feels ecstatic after becoming billionnaire, divorcing Kanye West

Kim Kardashian feels ecstatic after becoming billionnaire, divorcing Kanye West
Demi Lovato preaches message of self-love: 'I deserve the best kind of love'

Demi Lovato preaches message of self-love: 'I deserve the best kind of love'
Regé-Jean Page is grateful for the love he received following 'Bridgerton' exit

Regé-Jean Page is grateful for the love he received following 'Bridgerton' exit
Kanye West's documentary lands at Netflix for $30m

Kanye West's documentary lands at Netflix for $30m
'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter breathes his last at 54

'Harry Potter' actor Paul Ritter breathes his last at 54
Lady Gaga unveils high fashion film Queendom as part of her Dom Pérignon collaboration

Lady Gaga unveils high fashion film Queendom as part of her Dom Pérignon collaboration
Prince Harry and Meghan's first produced series 'Heart of Invictus' set to enthrall fans

Prince Harry and Meghan's first produced series 'Heart of Invictus' set to enthrall fans
Joss Whedon threatened to torpedo Gal Gadot’s career after a vicious clash

Joss Whedon threatened to torpedo Gal Gadot’s career after a vicious clash
Piers Morgan roars again on Meghan Markle

Piers Morgan roars again on Meghan Markle
Allison Janney, 61, still waiting for her

Allison Janney, 61, still waiting for her "Mr Right"
Cher talks about ‘painful’ days after sparking outrage with George Floyd tweet

Cher talks about ‘painful’ days after sparking outrage with George Floyd tweet
Shailene Woodley looks smitten with fiance Aaron Rodgers

Shailene Woodley looks smitten with fiance Aaron Rodgers

Latest

view all