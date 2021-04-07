Piers Morgan receives 'gratitude' messages from Palace after blasting Sussexes

Piers Morgan said the royal family is glad someone is speaking up for them in public

Piers Morgan revealed he was sent messages expressing gratitude following Meghan Markle and Prince Harry's bombshell interview with Oprah Winfrey.



The British journalist said these messages were sent to him on behalf of members of the royal family.

Morgan made this revelation in his explosive interview with Extra's Billy Bush. "I've had some messages communicated to me on behalf on several members of the Royal Family," he said.

The presenter said residents of the Buckingham Palace were glad someone was speaking up for them in public.

He added: "I'm not going to go into who it was... but gratitude that somebody was standing up."



Earlier this week, Morgan appeared on Fox Nation in a tell-all, claiming Meghan and Harry's explosive chat with Winfrey had as many as 17 lies.